IT sector employees to work from home till July 31, says Modi govt

To provide better internet facilities amid the lockdown, the Union Minister also said that steps will be taken to strengthen Bharat Net.

“Not just the IT sector, all states should give importance to developing startups and research. Focus will be on providing effective E-governance and E-passes. The working of almost all sectors after Covid-19 has changed. Nearly 80 per cent professionals are working from home. Almost all the work is done online. To help this, internet services will be strengthened through Bharat Net,'' Prasad said.

At the meeting, Prasad also stated that a guidelines app for best practices will be released by the National Informatics Centre.

"I took on board the suggestion that we must have a strategic group assisting our system, state governments, (their) IT Ministers and some of the best minds of the IT profession... so that with this type of challenge and opportunity, we can leverage fresh ideas. I have also relaxed norms for working from home, it was to end on April 30, I have extended it to July 31. More and more products for Aarogya Setu app, e-pass, linkage with the district officials, all I have agreed to immediately," he said, according to PTI.