'It Is Totally Baseless To Suggest That I Criticised Youth': CJI Surya Kant Clarifies 'Youngsters Like Cockroaches' Remarks

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant | FPJ

Surya Kant on Saturday issued a clarification over his recent oral observations made during a Supreme Court hearing, saying a section of the media had “misquoted” his remarks and wrongly portrayed them as criticism of India’s youth.

The Chief Justice said his comments were specifically directed at individuals who allegedly entered professions using fake and bogus degrees and not at the younger generation of the country.

“I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday,” the CJI said.

‘Comments Were About Fake Degree Holders’

Clarifying his earlier observations, the CJI said he had criticised people who entered the legal profession, media and social media using fraudulent qualifications.

“What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media and other noble professions as well, and hence, they are like parasites,” he stated.

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The Chief Justice added that any interpretation suggesting he criticised the nation’s youth was “totally baseless”.

‘Indian Youth Inspire Me’

CJI Surya Kant also emphasised his admiration and faith in India’s younger generation.

“Not only am I proud of our present and future human resource, but every youth of India inspires me,” he said.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I, too, see them as the pillars of a developed India,” he added.

Remarks Made During Hearing Of Petition

The controversy stemmed from oral observations made by a bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi during the hearing of a petition related to the designation of senior advocates in the Delhi High Court.

The bench declined to entertain the plea and objected to the language allegedly used by petitioner advocate Sanjay Dubey on social media platforms.

During the hearing, the CJI had expressed concern over alleged fake law degrees among some advocates and said he was awaiting an appropriate case to order a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the issue.

Concerns Over Fake Degrees, Social Media Conduct

The CJI had remarked that “thousands of fraudulent people wearing black robes” existed with serious doubts over the authenticity of their law degrees.

“I have serious doubts about the genuineness of their law degrees... the things they are posting on Facebook, YouTube, etc., do they think we are not watching?” he had observed.

The court also criticised unemployed young lawyers who allegedly resorted to social media activism instead of professional legal practice.

Justice Bagchi, meanwhile, questioned whether senior advocate designation was increasingly being treated as a status symbol rather than a responsibility towards the justice delivery system.

Petition Eventually Withdrawn

The petition was later withdrawn by the petitioner.

The lawyer had previously challenged the Delhi High Court’s refusal to consider him for designation as a senior advocate and later filed a contempt plea alleging non-compliance with earlier Supreme Court directions. The apex court had dismissed that contempt plea in December last year.