Unemployed 'Youngsters Like Cockroaches' Become Media, Activists; Attack System: CJI Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant | FPJ

The Supreme Court on Friday made a sharp observation about the legal profession, flagging the proliferation of lawyers with fraudulent degrees and calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, while Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant drew controversy with a stark remark comparing unemployed young lawyers to "cockroaches."

The observations came during the hearing of a contempt petition filed by advocate Sanjay Dubey, who had sought action against the Delhi High Court for allegedly delaying implementation of the Supreme Court's own guidelines on Senior Advocate designation. The petition, however, became the occasion for a far broader indictment of the profession's integrity and conduct.

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A Bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi expressed serious concern over what it described as a burgeoning crisis of fake legal credentials. "Thousands of fraudulent people wearing black robes with serious doubts about their degrees. CBI needs to do something," CJI Surya Kant said pointedly, indicating that the issue had reached a scale that warranted federal investigative

The Court also took strong exception to the language used by the petitioner on social media platforms, warning that such conduct would not go unnoticed. "Let people understand the kind of language you're using on Facebook. I will show you what is the meaning of discipline in the profession," the CJI cautioned Dubey directly.

Justice Bagchi, meanwhile, questioned the very premise of the petition, challenging the petitioner's motivation for seeking the Senior Advocate tag. "Is a senior advocate tag a status symbol which is ornamental to be kept or for your participation in the justice system?" he asked.

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The sharpest moment of the hearing came when CJI Surya Kant turned his attention to the broader state of the legal fraternity and those who, he argued, were undermining it from within. "If you people do not have any respect, do you expect outsiders to give you respect? There are already parasites in society. And you want to join hands with them? There are youngsters like cockroaches who are not getting employment in the profession. Some are on social media, some become RTI activists. And you people file contempt petitions because the High Court is not taking up something. Rubbish!" the CJI said, as quoted by Bar and Bench.

After drawing repeated admonishment from the Bench, petitioner Dubey expressed regret. "I am extremely sorry if I have hurt you, my lord," he said, before eventually choosing to withdraw the plea.