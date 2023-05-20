'It is an insult..': BJP criticised for inaugurating new Parliament on Savarkar's birth anniversary

New Delhi: Several opposition parties have targeted the government on Prime Minister Modi set to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 on the birth anniversary of the Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar, with Congress calling it a "complete insult" to the country's founding fathers.
Some Opposition parties also asked why would the PM, who is head of the executive, and not the legislature, is going to inaugurate the new building.
It's an insult of national leaders: Jairam Ramesh
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it was a complete insult to all the nation's founding fathers and mothers as this event is a total rejection of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, and Bose, "A blatant repudiation of Dr Ambedkar," he said.
He was responding to a tweet by Trinamul Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray that "26 November 2023, which gifted the Parliamentary democracy to the nation would have been befitting for the inauguration of the new Sansad Bhawan. How much relevant is it to do it on May 28, birthday of Savarkar?"
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met the PM on Thursday and invited him to inaugurate the new building.
"Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Paraliament building on May 28, which is also the 140th birth anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the great son of India," tweeted the BJP IT Department head Amit Malviya.
"Veer Savarkar was born on May 28 in Bhagur. The new Parliament is designed to last at least 150 years. The current premises are in existence for 100 years now," he added.
Opposition reacts to Modi inaugurating the new building
RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha sought to know why not the President of India is invited to inaugurate the new Parliament building. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked why should the Prime Minister inaugurate the Parliament House. He said, "Modi is head of the executive, not the legislature and we have a separation of powers and the Lok Sabha Speaker or Rajya Sabha chairman could have inaugurated."
In a tweet, Owaisi said it is made with public money. PM is behaving like his friends have sponsored it from their private funds.
Congress Lok Sabha whip Manickam Tagore reiterated the party's allegation that its members were not allowed to speak in Parliament and their microphones were switched off and they are asked to join inauguration of the new Parliament.
