'It happens only in India': Marriage of two calves solemnized in Mathura

Lucknow: A unique marriage was solemnized between male and female calves with much fanfare and all Hindu rituals at Thana Amarsinh village under Raya Police Station in Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, on Thursday.

Hundreds of people thronged the village to witness the unique marriage of two calves. Owner of the male calf, Udaibhan Singh, a resident of Qila Vesva in Aligarh district, took the ‘baraat’ to the father of the bride (a female calf) Bacchu Singh Fauji in Mathura on Thursday.

Dancing to the tunes of the DJ, the marriage procession started from Neemgaon Trisection on Maant Road in Mathura with much fanfare to the bride’s residence in Thana Amarsinh village.

A local scribe, who accompanied the baraat to cover and witness the marriage told the FPJ that during the entire route, curious passersby were surprised to see a male calf sitting on a 'bagghi' (Chariot) as ‘dulha’ (groom) with traditional marriage headgear and a garland made of pearl beads around its neck.

“People were taking selfies with the unusual groom and on learning that he was getting married made offerings after touching feet,” he claimed.

Hundreds of people thronged at the bride’s place to witness the marriage and participate in 'kanyadaan’. Instead of blessing the newlyweds they sought their blessings. The marriage was performed with all Hindu rituals. Flower garlands were exchanged after ‘dwar pujan’ and ‘saat pheres’ were taken by the bride and groom to solemnize the marriage.

The bride’s father Bacchu Singh told media persons that cows represent 33 crores God and Goddess in Hindu mythology and that is the reason all Hindus revere cows as mother. “We have 33 crore devis and devtaas. It is not possible to offer prayers to them in one lifetime. So we thought to organize the marriage between Nandi Baba and Nandi Maa to pray to all God and Goddess in one go,” he claimed.