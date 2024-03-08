'Issues Like Chowkidar, Adani-Ambani, Rafale, Family Don't Work': Omar Abdullah Says Opposition Should Raise Issues Concerning People

Former Chief Minister of undivided Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah reacted on Friday to RJD Chief Lalu Yadav's 'family' remark against PM Modi.

While addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Omar said, "We, the opposition, should raise issues concerning people... Chowkidar, Adani-Ambani, Rafale, family... These things don't work."

Distancing himself from Lalu Yadav's remark, Omar said, "I was never in favor of such slogans (statements), and we have never benefited from them. Voters are not influenced by such things; they want to know how the issues they are facing at present will be resolved. We actually score a self-goal by making such statements and allow (PM) Modi to score. We should raise issues concerning people... Chowkidar, Adani-Ambani, Rafale, family... These things don't work."

VIDEO | Here's what JKNC leader Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) said on RJD chief Lalu Yadav's 'family' remark against PM Modi.



"I was never in favour of such slogans (statements) and we have never benefited from them. Voters are not influenced by such things, they want to know… pic.twitter.com/ivOUjPUNjJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 8, 2024

When asked when the NC would release its candidate lists for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the former J&K Chief Minister said, "Whenever we decide to make an announcement, we will not do so according to your schedule. I know who will contest from where, but we will announce it at a suitable time."

Former Deputy Chief Minister Mujaffar Hussain Beg's nephew and former MLA Javed Hussain Beg joined the National Conference (NC) on Friday. In the presence of NC's Vice President Omar Abdullah and other senior leaders, they pledged allegiance to the party. Javed Beg was a former MLA from Baramulla on a PDP ticket in 2014.

(With inputs from PTI)