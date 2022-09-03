'Issue of connectivity will be mainly discussed with PM', says Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | Photo: PTI

Ahead of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India next week, Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata, Andalib Elias, on Saturday, said that the issue of connectivity will be the main focus of discussion during Hasina’s visit.

At the East India Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) in Kolkata, Elias said, "Bangladesh has upgraded several ports, roads, and the Karnaphuli tunnel. The recent opening of Padma Bridge is a major milestone in the development of connectivity. Multimodal transportation is becoming significant globally and is also being established in Bangladesh. The multimodal transportation system will help the trade growth between India and Bangladesh and will be the main focus of discussion during her visit."

Addressing the same summit, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises Sashi Panja asked the industrialists present at the summit to keep "faith" in the Bengal government.

"In Bengal we have a stable government. Bengal offers different industries like agriculture, healthcare, pharma, ports, and roads, to name a few. Bengal also has both skilled and unskilled labourers and a low operating cost, "mentioned the Bengal minister."

Sashi also added that the sand mining policy drafted by the government will look to regularise brick earth mining.

According to Sashi, the win means "establishing credentials and stability" in the state, both of which are critical enablers of an industry innovation ecosystem.