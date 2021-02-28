ISRO's PSLV-C51 rocket takes copy of e-Gita and PM Modi's photo to space

India's PSLV rocket on Sunday carried an electronic copy of Bhagavad Gita and a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi into as space it successfully launched Amazonia-1 of Brazil and 18 other satellites from the spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C51 lifted off at around 10.24 am from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) and first injected into orbit primary payload Amazonia-1 about 17 minutes later.

After a gap of over one-and-half hours, the co-passenger satellites were launched subsequently one after another in the space of ten minutes in a textbook launch.

One of the co-passenger satellites from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI) is engraved with a picture of Prime Minister Modi. According to SKI, the picture of Modi has been engraved on the top panel of the spacecraft to show solidarity and gratitude for his Atma Nirbhar initiative and space sector privatisation.

SKI's Satish Dhawan Satellite (SD-SAT) also carried Bhagavad Gita in a Secured Digital card format.