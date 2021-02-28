ISRO's PSLVC51 launches Amazonia-1 and 18 co-passenger satellites

Bengaluru: An Indian rocket will launch a Brazilian satellite for the first time as Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) PSLVC51 is scheduled for blastoff at 10.24 hours from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.

This is also the first launch by ISRO in 2021.

The countdown commenced at 08.54 hours on Saturday for the PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission.

PSLV-C51 rocket, which is the 53rd mission of PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle), will launch Amazonia-1 of Brazil as primary satellite and 18 co-passenger payloads from the first launch pad of the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, about 100 kms from Chennai.

These co-passenger satellites include Satish Dhawan Sat (SD SAT) from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI). A picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been engraved on the top panel of this spacecraft.