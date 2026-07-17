ISRO Tightens Exit Rules As Scientists Seek To Leave, Gaganyaan Among Missions in Focus

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The Department of Space has tightened the process for accepting resignations and voluntary retirement requests from scientists and engineers at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), amid reports that more than 100 personnel have sought to leave the organisation in recent months.

In a memorandum issued on Tuesday, the department directed major ISRO centres not to routinely accept resignation or voluntary retirement requests from Group 'A' scientific and technical personnel. The move is aimed at protecting key national projects, including the prestigious Gaganyaan mission, from being affected by a sudden loss of experienced staff.

🚨 ISRO Stops Scientists and Engineers Working on Gaganyaan and Other Key Space Missions from Resigning Until Projects Are Completed.(TH) pic.twitter.com/9HUiyEVPcb — Bharat Tech & Infra (@BharatTechIND) July 16, 2026

Protecting Critical Missions

According to the memorandum, there has been a sharp rise in requests for voluntary retirement and resignation from Group 'A' scientific and technical personnel, including those working on Gaganyaan and other important missions and projects. The department said this trend was severely affecting the implementation of projects of national importance.

It stated that resignation and voluntary retirement requests from scientific and technical personnel associated with Gaganyaan and other major missions should not be accepted as a matter of routine. The directive reflects the government's concern that losing skilled personnel at a crucial stage could disrupt the progress of strategic space programmes.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: On reports of 100-120 scientists resigning from ISRO, former (Retd) Scientist-G & Group Director Dr Sandip R. Oza says, "Until this matter is reported by the media and the facts are verified, I cannot comment on it. However, assuming that people are resigning,… pic.twitter.com/SDuqwQuG0T — IANS (@ians_india) July 17, 2026

Stricter Approval Process

The memorandum also makes it clear that any resignation or voluntary retirement request from scientific and technical personnel, including those at or below the rank of scientist and engineer, must be forwarded to the Department of Space with the director's clear recommendations before a final decision is taken.

The directive has been received by the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) and the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), two of ISRO's major establishments that have reportedly seen a significant number of resignation requests.

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Reports of Over 100 Exit Requests

The latest directive comes after reports suggested that more than 100 scientists and engineers have submitted resignation requests across various ISRO centres over the past month. While the space agency has not officially confirmed the exact number, reports said that more than 80 scientists have left the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka, while around 20 departures have been reported from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The reported exits have drawn attention because they involve experienced scientific and technical personnel. The government's latest move appears to be an effort to ensure that critical missions continue without disruption, even as employees seek to leave the organisation.

ISRO Says Projects Will Continue

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan acknowledged that many employees were leaving but said such departures are part of every organisation. He said the memorandum was intended not only to retain personnel but also to ensure that important projects do not suffer because of sudden exits.

"If someone is still going, someone else will take responsibility. We're taking care of it," Narayanan was quoted as saying, indicating that ISRO has measures in place to manage the impact of the departures while continuing work on its key missions.