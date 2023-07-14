BREAKING: ISRO Launches Chandrayaan-3 From Satish Dhawan Spaceport In Sriharikota, Aims To Reach Moon In 40 Days (Watch)

In a historic moment, Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3 on Friday afternoon from the Satish Dhawan spaceport in Sriharikota. Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms. ISRO's Chairman S Somanath and all the other scientists were seen in a state of rejoice after the successful launch. It'll take a roughly 40 days for Chandrayaan-3 to land on moon's surface.

#WATCH | Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches #Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.



Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh congratulated ISRO Chairman S Somanath and his team for the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 India's 3rd Moon mission.

Taking to his Twitter to express his happiness over the launch, PM Modi said, "Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of a every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!"

About Chandryaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 mission is a follow up to the second lunar mission and ISRO is aiming for a soft landing on the surface of the moon by late August. A success would make India only the fourth country to achieve the feat after the United States, China and erstwhile USSR.

Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar exploration mission in the fourth operational mission (M4) of LVM3 launcher, formerly the GSLVMkIII rocket. The 25.30 hour countdown for the lift off commenced at 1.05 pm on Thursday.

The liftoff of LVM3-M4 rocket dubbed as 'Fat boy' by the space scientists for its ability to carry heavy payloads was lifted off from the second launch pad at 2.35 pm from the Satish Dhawan spaceport in Sriharikota situated about 135 km from Chennai.

ISRO Officials Seek Lord Venkateshwara's Blessings

ISRO chairman S Somanath accompanied by senior officials visited Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, ahead of the launch. Officials presented a miniature model of the rocket and spacecraft to the temple and sought blessings. It is an old ISRO tradition to seek the blessings of the deity ahead of satellite launches in Sriharikota. Sommanath told the media in Tirumala that the stage is set for the launch of Chandrayaan-3 and expressed confidence in the mission’s success.

“It is a long journey. We will be ready for landing on the moon possibly by the last week of August. The landing date is decided when there is sunrise on the moon. When we are landing, sunlight must be there. So the landing will be on August 23 or 24,” Somnath said.

