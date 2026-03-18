Israel-US-Iran War: India Boosts Crude Imports As Tanker ‘Jag Laadki’ Reaches Mundra Amid Gulf Tensions | VIDEO

The Indian-flagged crude oil tanker Jag Laadki has arrived at Adani Ports’ Mundra terminal in Gujarat, carrying approximately 80,886 metric tonnes of crude oil sourced from the UAE. The cargo was loaded at Fujairah Port, adding to India’s steady energy imports amid rising regional tensions.

Key Addition To Energy Supply

The arrival of the tanker marks a significant boost to India’s crude supply chain. Such shipments are crucial for refineries to maintain uninterrupted operations and strengthen the country’s energy security.

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High-Capacity Vessel

Jag Laadki is a large crude carrier, measuring 274.19 metres in length with a beam of 50.04 metres. It has a deadweight tonnage of around 164,716 tonnes and a gross tonnage of approximately 84,735 tonnes, enabling it to transport substantial cargo volumes.

Strategic Role Of Mundra Port

The docking highlights the importance of Mundra as a key hub for handling large-scale crude imports. The port continues to play a critical role in ensuring efficient logistics and supply chain management for India’s energy sector.

Shipping Amid Regional Tensions

The development comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in West Asia, raising concerns over maritime safety and supply routes. Despite the volatile situation, oil and gas shipments to India have continued without major disruptions.

Earlier LPG Carriers Cross Hormuz

Earlier this week, Indian-flagged LPG carriers MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi, carrying around 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG, safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and reached India on March 16 and 17.

Operation Sankalp Ensures Security

India has maintained a steady naval presence in the region under Operation Sankalp to safeguard key shipping lanes. The initiative focuses on protecting commercial vessels and ensuring safe passage through critical maritime routes.

Govt Monitoring Situation Closely

The Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) is closely monitoring developments in coordination with shipowners, RPSL agencies, and Indian missions abroad. The Union Shipping Minister is also reviewing the situation regularly.

Measures To Ensure Smooth Operations

To minimise disruptions, the government is working with ports and logistics stakeholders. Ports have been advised to offer relief measures such as concessions in anchorage, berth hire, and storage charges where necessary.