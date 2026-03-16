Israel-US-Iran War: Emirates Thiruvananthapuram–Dubai Flight Returns Midway After Drone Incident Forces DXB Closure

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An Emirates flight from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Dubai International Airport returned midway on Monday after authorities temporarily suspended operations at Dubai airport following a drone-related incident nearby.

The flight, which departed Thiruvananthapuram at 4.40 am, landed back safely at around 8.40 am. Officials said the aircraft was carrying 353 passengers and 19 crew members.

Passengers Sent Back To Terminal

Airport authorities said the aircraft returned due to a security situation that prompted the closure of Dubai International Airport. After landing safely in Thiruvananthapuram, passengers were escorted back to the terminal while officials coordinated further arrangements.

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Drone Incident Triggers Temporary Airport Closure

According to the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, flights at Dubai International Airport were temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

In a statement, the Dubai Media Office said a fire broke out after a drone struck in the vicinity of the airport, causing limited damage. Emergency teams responded to the scene and brought the situation under control.

Regional Tensions Disrupt Air Travel

The disruption comes amid rising tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which has affected security conditions and aviation operations across parts of the Middle East.

Qatar Airways Revises Flight Schedule

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways has announced a revised and limited flight schedule from March 18 to 28 due to the continued closure of Qatari airspace.

The airline said passengers with bookings during this period will be contacted with updated flight details and offered options including complimentary date changes until April 30 or a refund.

Qatar Airways added that normal operations will resume only after the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirms the full reopening of the country’s airspace.