Israel-US-Iran War: All Flights To And From Dubai Suspended Until Further Notice, Emirates Urges Passengers Not To Go To Airports | Representational Image

Dubai-based airline Emirates has announced the suspension of all flights to and from Dubai until further notice, citing ongoing regional tensions and safety concerns. The airline has urged passengers not to travel to the airport and assured that updates will be shared once operations can safely resume.

Flights Suspended Amid Regional Tensions

In a statement posted by Emirates Support on social media, the airline said that all services to and from Dubai have been halted until further notice.

“Please do not go to the airport,” the airline said, adding that the safety of passengers and crew remains its top priority.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The airline said further updates regarding flight operations will be issued once the situation stabilises.

Passengers Advised Not To Travel To Airport

Emirates requested customers to avoid travelling to Dubai International Airport while the suspension remains in place.

The airline thanked passengers for their patience and understanding during the disruption, emphasising that operational decisions are being taken with safety considerations in mind.

Rebooking And Refund Options Announced

Passengers who had bookings scheduled between February 28 and March 31 have been offered several options.

Customers may rebook on an alternative Emirates flight to their intended destination for travel on or before April 30. Those who booked directly through Emirates can contact the airline through its support platform, while passengers who booked through travel agents are advised to reach out to their respective agents.

Travellers also have the option to request a full refund if they prefer not to rebook their journey.

City Check-In Facilities Temporarily Closed

The airline also announced that all city check-in points across Dubai have been temporarily closed until further notice.

Passengers have been asked to ensure that their contact details are updated through the airline’s booking management system so they can receive real-time updates about their travel plans.

Emirates said it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as soon as flight operations can safely resume.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and will not be compromised,” the airline said in its statement.

Earlier in the day, A loud explosion was heard near Dubai International Airport on Saturday, with witnesses reporting a plume of smoke rising in the sky, AFP reported.

Flight-tracking platform Flightradar24 showed several aircraft circling the airport in holding patterns as authorities assessed the situation amid ongoing regional tensions.