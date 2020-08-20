Israel Signs Agreement on Water Cooperation with the Government of Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, 20th August 2020: The State of Israel and the Government of Uttar Pradesh of the Republic of India have signed an agreement to establish the India-Israel Bundelkhand Water Project.

The project aims to demonstrate and implement the Israeli model for water management tailored to the water challenges of Bundelkhand, Uttar Pradesh. The project comprises three key-components of the value chain: water conservation, water efficient transportation, and advanced water practices for agriculture.

The agreement was signed by the Ambassador of Israel in India, H.E. Dr. Ron Malka and Alok Sinha, Agriculture Production Commissioner, Government of Uttar Pradesh. On the occasion, Ambassador Dr. Ron Malka said, “This is another example of the multifaceted partnership between Israel and India. Israel is keen to share its most advanced, innovative, and cutting-edge water technologies with the Government of Uttar Pradesh. Water security is the top priority in our strategic water partnership with India.”

In recent decades, cutting-edge inovation developed in Israel to tackle the water shortage have helped position Israel as a world leader in all aspects of water management. Israel is proud to share its expertise in water to promote water and food security around the world and especially with its precious friend India.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel in 2017, Israel and India signed two major water agreements to increase cooperation in water conservation and state water utility reform in India. In 2019 the Minister of Jal Shakti GOI Gajendra Singh Shekhawat conducted an historic visit to Israel in the framework of the WATEC conference in order to advance cooperation in the field of water between the two countries.

This agreement is a flagship project in the ongoing cooperation between the two countries and opens a new chapter allowing the countries to leverage our strategic cooperation in the field of water.