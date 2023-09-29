ISKCON Sends ₹100 Crore Defamation Notice To BJP MP Maneka Gandhi For Accusing It Of 'Selling Cows To Butchers'

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has issued a defamation notice of Rs 100 crore to BJP MP Maneka Gandhi in response to her claim that the religious organisation engages in selling cows to butchers for slaughter. ISKCON has characterised her accusations as "completely unfounded" and said the devotees were "deeply pained" by the comments.

Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata, Radharaman Das, said, “Today we have sent a Rs 100 crore defamation notice to Maneka Gandhi for levelling completely unfounded allegations against ISKCON. The worldwide community of ISKCON devotees, supporters, and well-wishers are deeply pained by these defamatory, slanderous, and malicious accusations. We will not leave any stone unturned in our pursuit of justice against the fallacious propaganda against ISKCON."

#WATCH | West Bengal | On BJP MP Maneka Gandhi's remark, Vice-President of ISKCON Kolkata, Radharamn Das says, "The comments of Maneka Gandhi were very unfortunate. Our devotees across the world are very hurt. We are taking legal action of defamation of Rs 100 Crores against her.… pic.twitter.com/wLkdrLLsVd — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023

What did Maneka Gandhi say?

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, in a video that went went viral a few days back, had said the ISKCON is the "biggest cheat in the country, which sells cows from its gaushalas (cowsheds) to butchers."

The BJP MP went on to allege that during her recent visit to an ISKCON Gaushala in Andhra Pradesh, she found that not a single cow was in good condition.

Here's what BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has to say on #ISKCON and Cow Slaughter. pic.twitter.com/MIC277YByF — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) September 26, 2023

"There were no calves in the Gaushala, which means all of them were sold off," Maneka Gandhi said.

ISKCON vehemently rejected these accusations, branding them as "unsubstantiated and false".

Response to the unsubstantiated and false statements of Smt Maneka Gandhi.



ISKCON has been at the forefront of cow and bull protection and care not just in India but globally.



The cows and bulls are served for their life not sold to butchers as alleged. pic.twitter.com/GRLAe5B2n6 — Yudhistir Govinda Das (@yudhistirGD) September 26, 2023

