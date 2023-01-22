e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIshwar Chandra Gupta: Remembering the Bengali poet on his death anniversary

Ishwar Chandra Gupta: Remembering the Bengali poet on his death anniversary

Gupta's satires were always based on the so-called modern class who blindly followed the colonial British power.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Ishwar Chandra Gupta, a Bengali poet and writer brought modern era of poetry into Bengali poetry.

On his death anniversary on 23 January, let us know more about the Bengali poet.

Early Life

Gupta was born in 6 March, 1812, Kalyani, Nadia, West Bengal. Ishwar Chandra Gupta was brought up in his uncle's house after the death of his mother. He spent most of his childhood in Kolkata.

In the early days he was a conservative, opposing the Young Bengal movement as well as frowning on widow remarriage. His views on widow remarriage put him at odds with Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. He was one of the earliest advocates of a Hindu view of Indian society. Later in his life, his views began to change and he championed the cause of the remarriage of virgin widows and women's education.

Career

Ishwar Chandra Gupta created a different style of poetry, at that time, poets were named Kobiwala and the kobiwalas were not so civilized in language, sexual words and clashes were common.

He started the newspaper Sambad Prabhakar with Jogendra Mohan Tagore on January 28, 1831, which finally became a daily on June 4, 1839. Many Bengali writers of the 19th century started their careers with that magazine.

He brought modern era of poetry in Bengali. He did not describe the life of Gods and Goddesses, but the daily life of human beings. He also wrote biographies of many Bengali poets and musicians.

Gupta's satires were always based on the so-called modern class who blindly followed the colonial British power.

He reintroduced the mediaeval style with double meaning into Bengali poetry. "Ke bole Ishwar Gupta, byapta charachar, Jahar prabhaye prabha paye Prabhakar," for example. In the above mentioned line, 'Ishwar' means God, 'Gupta' means hidden, and 'Prabhakar' is the sun. So a translation runs: Who says God is hidden?

His literary works were included in the curriculum of school level, secondary and higher secondary Bengali Literature in Bengali speaking states like West Bengal, Tripura etc. of India and country Bangladesh.

Ishwar Chandra died at the age of 48, in 23rd January 1859 in Kolkata.

Read Also
National Thesaurus Day: A day to honour the author of Roget’s Thesaurus
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ashok Gehlot govt getting ready for final budget session in Rajasthan from January 23

Ashok Gehlot govt getting ready for final budget session in Rajasthan from January 23

Murder case registered against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in 2001 gang war case

Murder case registered against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in 2001 gang war case

Ishwar Chandra Gupta: Remembering the Bengali poet on his death anniversary

Ishwar Chandra Gupta: Remembering the Bengali poet on his death anniversary

WATCH: SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya targets Tulsidas; demands ban on Ramcharitmanas

WATCH: SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya targets Tulsidas; demands ban on Ramcharitmanas

BJP always in poll mode, will win all Lok Sabha seats in UP: Yogi Adityanath in state party Meet

BJP always in poll mode, will win all Lok Sabha seats in UP: Yogi Adityanath in state party Meet