Isha takes yoga programs to auto drivers

Bangalore: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Isha Leadership Academy and Greaves Cotton have come together to take yoga programs to auto drivers across the country. As a first step towards this, a group of auto drivers from the Peace Auto and Taxi Drivers Association attended a tailor-made 'Yogakshema' program last week in Bangalore. Offered in Kannada, the participants learnt simple techniques for maintaining their autos as well as powerful yogic tools for maintaining their personal well-being.

The program took place over two sessions. The first, conducted by Greaves Cotton, provided the auto drivers with information, tips and guidelines about how to maintain their auto-rickshaw.

In the second session, conducted by the Isha Leadership Academy, the participants were taught a series of powerful yogic practices: Yoga Namaskar (yoga for well-being), Nadi Shuddhi (yoga for peace), Neck Practices (yoga for success), Simha Kriya (yoga for respiratory health), and Shambhavi Mudra (yoga for inner exploration).

After the sessions ended, the drivers received a yoga practice handout from the ILA and a handout of auto-rickshaw maintenance tips from Greaves Cotton. They also received stickers that reminded them to take care of their vehicles and do their practices every day, along with a grocery kit.

The President of the Peace Auto and Taxi Drivers Association, Raghu Narayana Gowda, also participated in the yoga session along with the participants.

The enthusiasm and eagerness amongst them was visible as they shared their experience towards the end of the program.

"I liked the neck practices. While driving we have to keep using our necks to be attentive in all directions. This loosened up our neck muscles. Practices helped us to sit on the floor comfortably. I'm very delighted that I got this opportunity to participate," shared a participant.

"The practices are designed in such a way that it can benefit all people. Even the elderly can perform these with ease. We'll not fall ill easily if we practice these. This is like a medicine," shared another participant.

Others shared that the simple practices were designed in a way to benefit them, keeping in mind their long sitting hours. They appreciated that they could learn these practices from the comfort of their home, free of cost.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 03:04 PM IST