 Isha Foundation Brings Yoga to Indore Jail, Enhancing Inmate Wellness
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIsha Foundation Brings Yoga to Indore Jail, Enhancing Inmate Wellness

Isha Foundation Brings Yoga to Indore Jail, Enhancing Inmate Wellness

For the first time, the foundation is organising these programs at Indore

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
article-image

Indore: The Isha Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by the renowned Indian yogi and mystic Sadhguru, is offering the ancient science of yoga to prisoners in Indore in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh Jail authorities.

For the first time, the foundation is organising these programs at Indore Central Jail, with three day-long sessions held every month. Last week, 40 women inmates participated in these sessions, guided by Laxmi, an Ishanga (trained yoga teacher) from Isha. The program began last month with 40 male inmates learning yoga from Ronak, a trained Isha Hatha Yoga Teacher and Isha volunteer.

The sessions include a spiritual discourse by Sadhguru, simple practices of Isha Upa-Yoga, Yoga Namaskar, Nadi Shuddhi, and Shambhavi Mudra allowing inmates to enhance their physical, mental and emotional health.

“I had never heard of yoga like this. In 60 years, I never learnt something like this which I got to learn here. I did it as guided and I felt very happy and joyful,” shared an elderly female inmate.

The program is part of the Inmates Wellness Calendar announced earlier in the year by the Jail authorities of Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
Inner Engineering Online: Sadhguru's Special Transformative Program Now Available For The Youth
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Papua New Guinea Landslide; Offers Support & Assistance

PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Papua New Guinea Landslide; Offers Support & Assistance

Isha Foundation Brings Yoga to Indore Jail, Enhancing Inmate Wellness

Isha Foundation Brings Yoga to Indore Jail, Enhancing Inmate Wellness

Ranjit Murder Case: Punjab And Haryana High Court Acquits Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim...

Ranjit Murder Case: Punjab And Haryana High Court Acquits Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim...

'Day 17, PM Modi Yet To Gather Courage To Accept Invite For Debate With Rahul Gandhi,' Says Congress...

'Day 17, PM Modi Yet To Gather Courage To Accept Invite For Debate With Rahul Gandhi,' Says Congress...

Jharkhand HC Directs ED To File Reply On Bail Plea Moved By Ex-CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand HC Directs ED To File Reply On Bail Plea Moved By Ex-CM Hemant Soren