ISF warns of choking Kolkata if its MLA Naushad Siddiqui not released

Kolkata: The ISF, formed by Furfura Sharif cleric Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui, on Tuesday warned of choking Kolkata if its arrested MLA Naushad Siddiqui was not set free by Kolkata Police.

The Peerzaadas after reaching the police headquarter in Lalbazar in Kolkata on Tuesday morning were initially denied permission to meet Naushad but later police allowed three Peerzaadas to meet their brother Naushad.

Talking to the media, one of the Peerzaadas, Kasem Siddiqui, said that they could not talk to Naushad separately and had to speak in front of police.

“Naushad is arrested illegally and if he is not set free, then ISF will hold a bigger agitation and the ruling party will get to know the might of ISF. Police had even beaten Naushad, who is also a Peerzaada. This government has even raised hands on Peerzaadas. Such incidents don't happen even in BJP-ruled states,” said Kasem.

As rural polls near, the political situation has started heating up in West Bengal.

Last Saturday, ISF leaders and police clashed while ISF leader Naushad Siddiqui was addressing a rally in Kolkata to mark their party’s foundation day.

The police later arrested Naushad along with 17 ISF workers.

Meanwhile, the police didn’t permit ISF to hold a rally in Kolkata on Wednesday citing law and order situation ahead of Republic Day. On the other hand, the ruling party is likely to hold a peace rally in Bhangar on Wednesday.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)