Is your town in Uttar Pradesh a hotspot? Full list of coronavirus hotspots in state

Amid rise in number of cases in India, the Union Health Ministry has marked 170 districts in 25 states as COVID-19 hotspots. While, 207 districts in 27 states will be classified non-hotspots.

In Uttar Pradesh, government has marked nine hotspot districts with large outbreaks, while four districts were marked as hotspot districts with clusters. The state has recorded 1,084 COVID-19 positive cases.

With 1,553 more COVID-19 cases, India's total number of coronavirus cases has reached 17,265, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. Out of the total cases, 14,175 cases are active, while 2,547 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 543 deaths have been reported, as per the ministry.