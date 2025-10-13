 'Is This A Joke?': 'Before & After' Post Of Defence Factory's Cleanliness Drive Backfires
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Is This A Joke?': 'Before & After' Post Of Defence Factory's Cleanliness Drive Backfires

'Is This A Joke?': 'Before & After' Post Of Defence Factory's Cleanliness Drive Backfires

The minimal visible change shown in the images sparked debate on social media, with users claiming that the "before" state looked cleaner.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
article-image

A cleanliness post by Vehicle Factory Jabalpur, a unit of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd under the Ministry of Defence, has gone viral on social media with netizens mocking the "before" and "after" pictures shared in the post.

The official handle of Vehicle Factory Jabalpur on Monday shared two pictures of a location and said, "Under a special campaign, VFJ conducted a cleanliness drive near LPTA Group on 13 October. With a dedicated team of six personnel, an area of around 3,000 square ft. was cleaned — reaffirming VFJ's unwavering commitment to a clean and green environment."

"Together, we strive for a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable India!" the post further read.

VFJ tagged the official X handle of the Department of Defence Production along with the handle of the Prime Minister's Office.The "before" and "after" images shared in the post showed weed and grass cut from a small portion on the side of a road.

FPJ Shorts
Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion And Peter Howitt Get Nobel Economics Prize 2025
Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion And Peter Howitt Get Nobel Economics Prize 2025
West Bengal: All 5 Accused In Durgapur Medical Student Gang Rape Case Now In Police Custody
West Bengal: All 5 Accused In Durgapur Medical Student Gang Rape Case Now In Police Custody
Ganja Wrapped Around Body, Worth ₹2.22 Lakh Seized At Titlagarh Railway Station In Odisha; 6 Arrested
Ganja Wrapped Around Body, Worth ₹2.22 Lakh Seized At Titlagarh Railway Station In Odisha; 6 Arrested
Pakistan Unrest Over Gaza: TLP Protesters, Police Clash; Several Dead, Cop Killed As Agitation Turns Violent; Dramatic Videos Of Arson Surface From Lahore
Pakistan Unrest Over Gaza: TLP Protesters, Police Clash; Several Dead, Cop Killed As Agitation Turns Violent; Dramatic Videos Of Arson Surface From Lahore

The minimal visible change shown in the images sparked debate on social media, with users claiming that the "before" state looked cleaner.

Here's how netizens reacted to the post:

"Before is cleaner," wrote one user.

"LOL. Did you post reverse pics? What morons think this is clean? PM Narendra Modi, that's the quality that we see all over. This is what should be your priority NOW," wrote another user.

"Was the task to make it dirty?" quipped a third user.

"At least the grass was hiding all the discarded items, before the cleanliness drive," wrote a fourth user.

"Is this a joke?" commented another user.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Is This A Joke?': 'Before & After' Post Of Defence Factory's Cleanliness Drive Backfires

'Is This A Joke?': 'Before & After' Post Of Defence Factory's Cleanliness Drive Backfires

West Bengal: All 5 Accused In Durgapur Medical Student Gang Rape Case Now In Police Custody

West Bengal: All 5 Accused In Durgapur Medical Student Gang Rape Case Now In Police Custody

Ganja Wrapped Around Body, Worth ₹2.22 Lakh Seized At Titlagarh Railway Station In Odisha; 6...

Ganja Wrapped Around Body, Worth ₹2.22 Lakh Seized At Titlagarh Railway Station In Odisha; 6...

Gaza Peace Plan: What Is Red Cross' Contribution While Israel-Hamas Begin Exchange Of Hostages

Gaza Peace Plan: What Is Red Cross' Contribution While Israel-Hamas Begin Exchange Of Hostages

CRPF And Jharkhand Police Seize Arms And Ammunition During Joint Anti-Naxal Operation In Hazaribag...

CRPF And Jharkhand Police Seize Arms And Ammunition During Joint Anti-Naxal Operation In Hazaribag...