'Is This A Joke?': 'Before & After' Post Of Defence Factory's Cleanliness Drive Backfires

A cleanliness post by Vehicle Factory Jabalpur, a unit of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd under the Ministry of Defence, has gone viral on social media with netizens mocking the "before" and "after" pictures shared in the post.

The official handle of Vehicle Factory Jabalpur on Monday shared two pictures of a location and said, "Under a special campaign, VFJ conducted a cleanliness drive near LPTA Group on 13 October. With a dedicated team of six personnel, an area of around 3,000 square ft. was cleaned — reaffirming VFJ's unwavering commitment to a clean and green environment."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Together, we strive for a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable India!" the post further read.

VFJ tagged the official X handle of the Department of Defence Production along with the handle of the Prime Minister's Office.The "before" and "after" images shared in the post showed weed and grass cut from a small portion on the side of a road.

The minimal visible change shown in the images sparked debate on social media, with users claiming that the "before" state looked cleaner.

Here's how netizens reacted to the post:

"Before is cleaner," wrote one user.

Before is cleaner 😭👍 — प्रथम࿗ (@prathamyadvv) October 13, 2025

"LOL. Did you post reverse pics? What morons think this is clean? PM Narendra Modi, that's the quality that we see all over. This is what should be your priority NOW," wrote another user.

LOL. Did u post reverse pics??

What morons thinks this is clean??!@narendramodi @PMOIndia that’s the quality that we see all over. This is what should be your priority NOW. — Naman 🇮🇳 (@tohfakaboolhai) October 13, 2025

"Was the task to make it dirty?" quipped a third user.

LOL. Did u post reverse pics??

What morons thinks this is clean??!@narendramodi @PMOIndia that’s the quality that we see all over. This is what should be your priority NOW. — Naman 🇮🇳 (@tohfakaboolhai) October 13, 2025

"At least the grass was hiding all the discarded items, before the cleanliness drive," wrote a fourth user.

"Is this a joke?" commented another user.