 'Is There Any Bomb In My Bag?': Air India Passenger Casually Asks CISF Official At Cochin Airport; Arrested
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
Representative Image

Cochin: A passenger flying with Air India was arrested at Cochin International Airport after making an alarming remark to a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer during a security check on Sunday morning. The passenger, identified as 42-year-old Manoj Kumar, was scheduled to fly from Kochi to Mumbai on an Air India flight.

Man Enquires About Bomb In Bag Casually

According to an India Today report, as Kumar's bag was being scanned at the X-ray Baggage Inspection System (XBIS) checkpoint, he casually asked the CISF officer, "Is there any bomb in my bag?" This remark immediately raised concerns, triggering a swift response from airport security. According to an official statement issued by Cochin Airport, the security team, taking the comment seriously, swiftly escalated the situation.

Passenger Handed Over To Local Police

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was called in to thoroughly inspect Kumar’s cabin and check baggage. Following the inspection, which found no suspicious items, Kumar was handed over to the local police for further investigation. Despite the incident, the Air India flight departed as scheduled, without further delay.

'Bomb' Scribbled On Tissue Paper Found In Air India Flight Lavatory At Delhi Airport; Turns Out To...
Similar Incident Reported Earlier

This incident at Cochin Airport is not isolated. A similar situation occurred in May 2024 at Delhi Airport, where a tissue paper with the word 'bomb' written on it was discovered in the lavatory of an Air India flight. The flight was scheduled to depart for Vadodara, and the discovery prompted immediate action from security agencies.

Threat Found To Be Hoax

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport), Usha Rangnani, confirmed that after following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted, which ultimately revealed no suspicious items. The incident was deemed a hoax.

