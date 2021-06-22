Is Sharad Pawar's meeting with opposition leaders to build a third front?

The all-party meeting at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's Delhi residence has begun. However, as per a report, it was clarified hours before what now appears to be a gathering of politicians and intellectuals to "debate current events". Several political parties have gathered at his residence to discuss the current situation in the country.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam arrived at Pawar’s residence for the meeting of Opposition leaders and said, “It is a platform of all secular, democratic Left forces against a most hated govt that has failed. The country needs a change. The people are up for a change.”

TMC leader Yashwant Sinha, lyricist Javed Akhtar, Rashtriya Lokdal President Jayant Chaudhary and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah too arrived at the residence of NCP chief.

The gathering of leaders has nothing to do with putting together a Third Front to fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP in the 2024 election. Sources close to Sharad Pawar said neither he nor his party had put out any invitations. "This is a highly overrated and speculative meeting," they said.