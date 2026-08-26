'Is PM Modi More Intellectual, Patriotic Than Gandhi, Netaji Bose?': AIMIM Chief Owaisi's Scathing Attack On BJP Over Vande Mataram Row | VIDEO

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over the ongoing controversy surrounding Vande Mataram, questioning whether the Prime Minister was more intellectual or patriotic than Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Rabindranath Tagore.

Addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, Owaisi invoked the three prominent figures while opposing efforts to give the full version of Vande Mataram greater legal and official significance.

'Is Modi More Intellectual Than Gandhi, Tagore?'

In his speech, Owaisi referred to the historical debate surrounding the national song and claimed that Gandhi, Bose and Tagore had supported singing only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram.

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He questioned whether Modi was "more intellectual" than Gandhi or possessed greater intellectual capacity than Tagore. He also asked whether the Prime Minister loved the country more than Netaji Bose.

Owaisi argued that any attempt to elevate the full version of the song or impose it as a measure of patriotism would disregard the positions taken by the country's prominent freedom fighters.

Owaisi: Patriotism Cannot Be Forced

The AIMIM chief said love for India cannot be determined by whether a person worships the country or sings a particular version of Vande Mataram.

He stressed that India belongs to people of different faiths and argued that citizens can express their patriotism in different ways. Referring to his own religious beliefs, Owaisi said he worships only the Creator and rejected the idea of treating the nation as a deity.

He also declared that he would continue to recite the Islamic declaration of faith regardless of the consequences.

'We, The People Of India'

Owaisi further invoked the Constitution, pointing to the opening words of the Preamble "We, the People of India" to underline his argument that the country belongs equally to all its citizens.

His remarks come amid an escalating political dispute over Vande Mataram. The Centre has extended statutory protection to the national song under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) framework, bringing it under provisions similar to those protecting the national anthem.

The government has also promoted the full version of Vande Mataram as part of the ongoing 150-year commemoration of the song, while the BJP has strongly defended its full legacy.