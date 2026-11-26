Cockroach Janta Party founder Saurav Das on Thursday claimed that he was stopped at the border while travelling to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on Constitution Day.

Taking to X, Das alleged that he was not allowed to proceed to the location where Ambedkar's statue was installed. Questioning the action, he wrote, "I was on my way to Meerut to pay homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar ji’s statue on Constitution Day. But I am stopped at the border and being disallowed. Is offering flowers to Babasaheb a crime in UP today?"

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"Is garlanding a statue of Babasaheb in UP a crime today? I protest against this," he added.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke also reacted to Das's post, questioning why he was stopped from paying tribute to Ambedkar in Uttar Pradesh.

Das Alleges Passport Leak By BJP-Aligned Handles

The development comes a day after Das accused social media handles allegedly aligned with the BJP of circulating his passport details.

In a post on Wednesday, he claimed that his residential address had earlier been leaked, followed by attempts to harass him through propagandist YouTubers who allegedly entered his house in his absence. He also alleged that fabricated stories about his family life and a morphed photograph of him were circulated before his passport was shared online.

Das said he would file criminal complaints against all social media handles involved in circulating his passport, adding that he was documenting every instance of alleged harassment.

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