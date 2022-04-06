Is Goa Congress MLA Digambar Kamat quitting party and joining BJP? Here's what we know

Nearly a month after the results of recently held assembly elections in Goa were announced, state Congress leader and party MLA from Margao, Digambar Kamat is likely to quit the grand old party and join the ruling BJP, according to India Today.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to induct Digambar Kamat as power minister in Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s government.

This would be for the second stint of Kamat with the saffron party. Notably, he defected from the Congress to the BJP back in 1994 and even won two elections in Goa. He returned to the Congress fold in 2005 and played a key role in toppling the Manohar Parrikar-led BJP government in the state in 2005.

Digarmbar Kamat had served as the chief minister of Goa from 2007 to 2012. A seven-time MLA, he was the Congress’s frontrunner for the CM post in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections. The 68-year-old registered a big win from his constituency Margao in the polls.

In the 2022 assembly elections in the state, Kamat was contesting against Goa’s Deputy Chief Minister Babu Ajgaonkar Manohar and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Lincoln Anthony Vaz. Digambar Kamat won from Margao constituency with a margin of 7,794 votes.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 04:04 PM IST