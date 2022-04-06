﻿Goa: High Court mulls action against sewage, authorities prepare for inspection

Margao: With the High Court mulling action against the rampant discharge of sewage and wastewater in the stormwater nullahs which find their way into the low-lying fields and the river Sal, authorities are bracing up for an inspection of the ground situation before initiating action.

The Goa State Pollution Control Board, PWD, Sewerage, Margao Municipal Council and the Health Department will conduct a joint inspection of the city’s stormwater nullahs to find the ground reality before formulating an action plan.

With the High Court taking serious cognizance of the petition filed by a resident of Navelim, Antonio Alvares on the devastation of the Salpem lake by the sewage and wastewater from neighbouring Margao, these government agencies find themselves in a tight spot over the action to be initiated against the erring establishments and residential societies.

For, sources informed that the High Court has sought to know from the Margao Municipal Council, GSPCB and Health Department whether any action has been initiated against the erring establishments and housing societies to date for discharging wastewater in open drains.

The Margao Municipal Council had submitted to the High Court its report on the notices issued to the erring establishments, but the High Court is believed to have sought to know from the MMC and the Health Department whether any action has been initiated against the establishments under the Municipalities Act and the Public Health Act, respectively.

The MMC had recently identified around 60-odd establishments, which were found discharging wastewater in the stormwater nullahs. The MMC, however, stated that the power to disconnect the water supply rests with the Health Department.

Margao municipal officials pointed out that the PWD, Sewerage cannot escape its responsibility of providing sewerage connections wherever the underground line is commissioned and to complete the project at other places on top priority.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.

ALSO READ Bombay High Court seeks compliance with Goa tree census by April 25

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:45 AM IST