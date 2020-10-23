Is Donald Trump right in calling India’s air 'filthy'?

US President Donald Trump has described India's air as "filthy" during the presidential debate with his Democratic challenger Joe Biden while discussing the environment and the Paris climate change agreement.

“We have so many different programmes, we have clean air. Look at China. How filthy it is. Look at Russia, look at India. It is filthy. We have done a good job environmentally, and have the cleanest air,” Trump said, talking about the air quality.

The remark may upset some, but Donald Trump’s comment on the poor air quality in India comes at a time when experts have warned of a continued rise in pollution.

Over the years, stubble burning has been identified as one of the key factors for air pollution in Delhi and its surrounding areas leading the air quality to drop to dangerous levels in October-November.