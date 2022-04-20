Is COVID-19 face mask mandatory again in your city? Check the list of states/UTs who have reimposed restrictions over raising cases

Amidst the raise in COVID-19 infections across the Indian territory, some regions have brought back the curbs such as wearing face masks. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, parts of the National Capital Region, Chandigarh, Haryana have brought back the mandate on face masks to control the surging COVID-19 infections. However, in the case, not all districts of the above mentioned States, UTs have announced the mask mandate.Check here for details:

Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided on Wednesday that COVID-19 masks will once again be required in public places and noncompliance would cost Rs 500 fine.

Haryana

The Haryana government on Monday reimposed restrictions making face masks mandatory in four districts falling in the National Capital region. In view of increasing infections of the novel coronavirus over the past a few days in Gurugram, the wearing of a mask has been made compulsory, along three other districts - Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

Chandigarh

According to the order issued by the administration, the residents of Chandigarh have been advised to wear face masks in crowded places.

Uttar Pradesh

The districts which now need to adhere to COVID-19 norms of face mask are Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 02:56 PM IST