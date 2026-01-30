 'Irresponsible Journalism': Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Slams 'Fanciful' Reports Of His Meeting With Rahul Gandhi, Kharge
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor dismissed media reports on his meeting with Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, calling them “fanciful” and speculative. Saying only the three leaders were present, Tharoor criticised irresponsible journalism. The meeting followed reports of differences with the party leadership, which Tharoor has publicly played down.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
Shashi Tharoor Meets Rahul Gandhi & Kharge | X/@ShashiTharoor

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who met Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday amid strained relations with the party’s top brass, rejected on Friday what he called “fanciful accounts” of the meeting and said that most of the reports were “sheer speculation”.

"I have been reading fanciful accounts of who said what in my meeting with @INCIndia President @kharge and LokSabha LoP @RahulGandhi . Let me stress that there were only three of us in the room, and none of us has spoken to the media in such detail. My only comments have been those made publicly; everything else is sheer speculation. I deplore this kind of irresponsible journalism, which gives authentic reporting a bad name," the Congress MP said on X.

The meeting was held at Kharge's office in the Parliament complex amid reports of differences between Tharoor and the party high command.

Reports of Tharoor's disappointment with the Congress high command gained momentum after Tharoor skipped key meetings chaired by top party leaders.

article-image

After the meeting on Thursday, Tharoor had said, “Thanks to @INCIndia President @kharge ji and LS LoP @RahulGandhi ji for a warm and constructive discussion today on a wide range of subjects. We are all on the same page as we move forward in the service of the people of India,” he said on X, sharing a picture of the meeting.

Earlier, there were also reports that Tharoor is upset over Rahul Gandhi not adequately acknowledging his presence at a recent event in Kochi and over alleged repeated attempts by state party leaders to sideline him.

