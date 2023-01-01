Irfan Bashir Ganie, youth who snatched AK-47 from CRPF soldier, 'brought back' with family's assistance

Photo: Twitter/Representative Image

Pulwama police have managed to catch and bring back the young man who allegedly snatched an AK-47 rifle from a CRPF soldier in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Irfan Bashir Ganie.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the snatched weapon was also recovered from the youth.

"With assistance of family, police brought back Irfan Bashir Ganie @ Soba Ganie, aged about 25 years, of Pulwama along with AK-47 rifle which he snatched from CRPF personnel today morning," Kumar said on Twitter.

He said the investigation in the case is going on.

"We appreciate the role of the family," ADG Kumar added.

Ganie had allegedly snatched an AK-47 service rifle from a CRPF jawan who was on duty in the Below area of Rajpora in the south Kashmir district, according to police.

Immediately after the incident, security forces launched a manhunt to recover the weapon and nab the snatcher, they said.