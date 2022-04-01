IRCTC to serve Navratri Special Vrat Thali to train passengers, here's how you can order

If you are planning to travel during Navratri, don't worry. You can get special ‘Vrat Thali’ on the train. IRCTC is going to provide pure, ‘sattvic’ food with the help of 'Selected Vendors' for the passengers who are travelling on the train while having a fast during the auspicious occasion of Navratri starting from 2nd April 2022.

"The meals will be without onion and garlic and only ‘sendha’ or rock salt would be used in the preparation," said an official.

For this service passengers need to login to www.irctctourism.com to book tours and pilgrimages of Indian Railways and can also book at www.ecatering.irctc.co.in, to order food during train travel, also IRCTC has launched a special app to provide this facility.

Orders can be booked on the “Food on Track” App and also by calling on 1323, said officials.

Under this plan, Paneer Makhmali and Sabudana Khichdi Navratri Thali without onion and garlic, made with sendha namak will be available. Apart from that Sabudana Khichdi + Singhadha Aloo Paratha + Paneer Makhmali + Arbi Masala + Aloo Chaap + Sitaphal Kheer will be also available on demand.

"Travelling and fasting together can be a difficult task, especially during Navratri. Keeping that in mind, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced their new Navratri special menu which will be available from April 2, the first day of the festival. The price of the special menu will start from just Rs 99 onwards" said Anand Jha spokesperson of IRCTC

