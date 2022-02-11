IRCTC to restore 100% cooked food services in all trains by Feb 14

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), a PSU of the Ministry of Railways has been at the forefront of providing premium services to passengers of Indian Railways.

With the requirement of passengers and easing of COVID lockdown restrictions across the country, IRCTC is all set to resume the services of cooked food in trains.

The restoration of cooked food has been done as per the guidelines received from the Railway board.

Cooked food has already been restored in 428 trains. Of the total number of trains, cooked food had already been restored in 30per cent by Dec 2021 and 80per cent by Jan 2022 while the remaining 20per cent shall be restored by 14 Feb 2022.

Cooked food in premium trains (Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto) had already been restored in Dec last year. Ready to eat meals would also continue, IRCTC informed.

The catering services were suspended as a safety measure against the coronavirus pandemic on 23nd March 2020. With the decline in Covid positive rate in the country, RTE meals were started in trains in the month of 05.08.2020.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 11:23 PM IST