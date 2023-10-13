IRCTC Introduces 'Vrat Ka Khana' For Travelers During Navratri Festival

Representative photo

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) has introduced a special 'Vrat Ka Khana' (fasting food) service for train commuters on the occasion of Navratri festival. This service aims to cater to the ritualistic fast observed by many travellers during Navratri and offers a menu comprising ‘satvik’ diet options such as sabudana, sendha namak, kuttu ka atta, and more.

"This facility has been introduced from 12th October and the menu comprises satvik diet like sabudana, sendha namak, kuttu ka atta, and certain vegetables with items like Sabudana ki khichdi, Dry Makhane Sabudana Moongfali Namkeen, Aloo ki Tikki, Navratri Thali, Jeera Aloo, French Fries, Sabudana Vada, Falhari Chuda, Falhari Thali, Malai Barfi, Rasmalai, Milk Cake, Sadi Barfi, Lassi, Plain Curd etc" said an official adding that these special meals will be available through select restaurants and at multiple stations on the Indian Railways network.

Navratri Meals to be available at more than 96 stations

Stations offering Navratri Meals are approximately 96 stations to be increased further such as New Delhi, Kanpur Central, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Jaipur, Patna, Rajendra Nagar, Ambala Cantt., Jhansi, Aurangabad, Akola, Itarsi, Vasai Road, Nasik Road, Jabalpur, Surat, Kalyan, Borivali, Durg, Gwalior, Mathura, Nagpur, Bhopal and Ahemadnagar etc. Passengers will be able to avail this service through pre-orders on IRCTC’s e-Catering website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in or "Food-on-track" app.

Travelers can place their orders at least two hours before the scheduled journey time with a valid PNR, said and official, adding that passengers may opt to pre-pay or POD Pay- on- delivery, as per their convenience.

"IRCTC's e-Catering service allows passengers to order food of their choice from partner restaurants and food outlets while traveling on the train. The food is delivered to passengers on their respective seats or berths, making train travel during Navratri more convenient" said an official adding that travelers can simply download the "Food-on-Track" app, select from the extensive range of delectable fare, and enjoy 'Navratri Thali' while journeying with Indian Railways.

