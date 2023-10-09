 IRCTC @ 24: Bridging Distances in Tourism, Catering, and Hospitality
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryIRCTC @ 24: Bridging Distances in Tourism, Catering, and Hospitality

IRCTC @ 24: Bridging Distances in Tourism, Catering, and Hospitality

On September 27, 1999, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) embarked on its journey

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 12:52 AM IST
article-image

IRCTC is a crucial arm of the Indian Railways and operates as a Central Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways. On September 27, 1999, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) embarked on its journey.

Over the years, IRCTC has made significant strides in the fields of Hospitality, Tourism, and service sectors, while also unlocking new opportunities. The dedicated and sustainable efforts of its staff and officers have consistently played a pivotal role in IRCTC's success story.

IRCTC celebrated its 24th Annual Day, during celebration, IRCTC also felicitated its staff and officers who have given best of their performance in work and maintaining IRCTC’s standard of work environment and culture too. The ceremony culminated in a vibrant and captivating evening featuring a performance by the ZIKRR band.

The 24th Annual Day of IRCTC was celebrated at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, located at 15 Janpath Road, Windsor Place, New Delhi.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

REC Limited conferred with the 'Best Central PSU' Award

REC Limited conferred with the 'Best Central PSU' Award

Babus, mantris & buzz: Congress leaders feel comfortable with Priyanka?

Babus, mantris & buzz: Congress leaders feel comfortable with Priyanka?

VIT-AP student gets 2 Gold medals in the 2nd South Indian Karate Open championship

VIT-AP student gets 2 Gold medals in the 2nd South Indian Karate Open championship

IRCTC @ 24: Bridging Distances in Tourism, Catering, and Hospitality

IRCTC @ 24: Bridging Distances in Tourism, Catering, and Hospitality

Director Umesh Shukla is back with a family entertainer ‘Aankh Micholi’ set to release on...

Director Umesh Shukla is back with a family entertainer ‘Aankh Micholi’ set to release on...