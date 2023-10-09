IRCTC @ 24: Bridging Distances in Tourism, Catering, and Hospitality

IRCTC is a crucial arm of the Indian Railways and operates as a Central Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways. On September 27, 1999, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) embarked on its journey.

Over the years, IRCTC has made significant strides in the fields of Hospitality, Tourism, and service sectors, while also unlocking new opportunities. The dedicated and sustainable efforts of its staff and officers have consistently played a pivotal role in IRCTC's success story.

IRCTC celebrated its 24th Annual Day, during celebration, IRCTC also felicitated its staff and officers who have given best of their performance in work and maintaining IRCTC’s standard of work environment and culture too. The ceremony culminated in a vibrant and captivating evening featuring a performance by the ZIKRR band.

The 24th Annual Day of IRCTC was celebrated at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, located at 15 Janpath Road, Windsor Place, New Delhi.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)