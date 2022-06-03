IRCTC e-Catering Services: Railway to offer delicious Satvik Food

Sources said the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has returned about 40 food plaza sites to the railways due to non-participation by bidders /Representative image |

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) is a “Mini Ratna (Category-I)” Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. IRCTC has been set up as an extended arm of the Indian Railways with the aim to upgrade, professionalize and manage the catering and hospitality services at stations, on trains and other locations and to promote domestic and international tourism.

E-Catering is the latest addition to the catering and hospitality business of IRCTC through which the company has been able to amalgamate technology with food. This internet-based service is an initiative of IRCTC that allows passengers to book food of their choice from partner restaurants and food outlets through a mobile application while travelling on the train. Food is being delivered to the passengers on their respective seat/berth.

Now leave your worries about Satvik food while travelling by train as passengers will be able to order ‘Satvik Food’ from Govinda’s Restaurant during their journey from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station through e-Catering services.

The IRCTC has come up with this service, keeping in mind the ritualistic belief of the Indian people. This facility has been introduced through Govinda’s Restaurant by Iskon Temple Delhi (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), and the menu comprises satvik diet like Deluxe Thali, Maharaja Thali, Purani Dilli Veg Biryani, Veg Dim Sum, Paneer Dimsum, Wok Toss Noodles, Dal Makhani etc.

Passengers will be able to avail of this service on IRCTC’s e-Catering website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in or "Food-on-track" app. Satvik Food can be booked on Hazrat Nizmuddin Railway Station through Spicy Wagon (Food Aggregator) and select Govinda’s Restaurant by Iskon Temple Delhi.

Travellers can place their orders at least two hours before the scheduled journey time with a valid PNR, the statement said, adding that passengers may opt to pre-pay or on delivery, as per their convenience.

Bidding adieu to the food woes all that one needs now is to sit back, download the "Food-on-Track" app and select from a vast range of delectable fare and "Satvik Food" while on a journey with Indian Railways.