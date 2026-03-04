Iran vs US-Israel War: India Sets Up MEA Control Room, Shares Embassy Helplines To Assist Citizens Stranded In Gulf Amid Middle East Tensions

Iran Warns War Could Spread If Israel Attacks On Gaza Don’t Stop Immediately | X

New Delhi: India has intensified efforts to assist its citizens stranded across Gulf countries as tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up a dedicated control room to coordinate assistance and provide real-time support to Indian nationals affected by the crisis.

MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the update on X, announcing that the control room will operate daily from 9 am to 9 pm. The helpline numbers issued by the ministry are 1800118797 (toll-free), +91 11 2301 2113, +91 11 2301 4104 and +91 11 2301 7905.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In addition, the MEA released a list of emergency contact numbers for Indian embassies and missions across the region to ensure stranded citizens can seek immediate help. These include Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Ramallah, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the MEA said India has once again strongly called for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an early end to the conflict in West Asia. Jaiswal said New Delhi is 'raising its voice clearly' for de-escalation and expressed grief over the large number of lives lost in the violence.

Safety & Well-Being Of Indians Top Priority

He emphasised that nearly one crore Indian citizens live and work in the Gulf region, making their safety and well-being a top priority for the government. “India cannot be immune to developments that negatively affect this region,” Jaiswal said, noting that vital trade routes and energy supply chains pass through West Asia. He warned that any major disruption could have serious consequences for the Indian economy.

The spokesperson also said India is firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping, pointing out that some Indian nationals have been killed or are missing following recent incidents at sea. He added that the conflict has not only intensified but also spread to other countries, bringing normal life and economic activity in parts of the region to a standstill.

India had earlier expressed deep concern when hostilities began in Iran and the Gulf region on February 28, urging all sides to exercise restraint and prioritise civilian safety. Jaiswal said it was particularly unfortunate that the situation has worsened during the holy month of Ramadan.

The MEA said Indian embassies and consulates in affected countries remain in close contact with Indian nationals and community organisations, issuing regular advisories and extending all possible assistance to those stranded by the conflict.