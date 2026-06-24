Iran Invites PM Modi To Attend Ayatollah Khamenei’s State Funeral

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the state funeral and burial ceremonies of the country’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, according to diplomatic sources cited by PTI.

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Invitation extended to Modi

The invitation comes as Iran prepares for week-long commemorative events scheduled from July 4 to July 9 across multiple cities. The ceremonies will begin in Tehran, where Khamenei’s body is expected to lie in state at the Grand Mosalla complex on July 4 and 5, allowing members of the public to pay their respects.

Funeral and burial plans

A state funeral procession is slated for July 6, with Tehran province observing public holidays during the mourning period. Hassan Hassanzadeh, an IRGC commander overseeing the arrangements, said farewell prayers and ceremonies would precede the funeral before the body is taken for burial.

Iranian authorities estimate that nearly 20 million people could participate in the events. Following ceremonies in the capital, commemorations will continue in the religious cities of Qom and Mashhad. A tribute is planned in Qom on July 7, while Khamenei is scheduled to be buried at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad on July 9.

Neighbouring Iraq will also hold memorial events on July 8 in Najaf and Karbala. India had earlier conveyed its condolences, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri signing the condolence book at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi.