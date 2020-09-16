IPS officers D Roopa, Sandeep Mittal fume over not being followed by IPS Association on Twitter

Indian Police Service (IPS) officers D Roopa and Dr. Sandeep Mittal are furious now as the IPS Association has unfollowed them on Twitter.

D Roopa, who is an IPS officer from Davanagere, Karnataka, took to Twitter and said asked the IPS Association that why is their Twitter handle following celebrities, TV anchors, and other well-known people but not its own officers. She tweeted, "Dear @IPS_Association, u follow @RGVzoomin @juniorbachchan @bomanirani @SriSri @washingtonpost @rahulkanwal & all,but don't follow ur own? Y? Bcoz we show u mirror? Before u get likened to nepotistic bollywood club, learn from @IASassociation who follow none except IAS officers.