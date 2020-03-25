IPS officer shares tweet on police sterlising lathis, deletes after online criticism

Well, after PM Modi enforced a complete lockdown of 21 days in India in the wake of increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the country, people seem to be a lot more panicky and police stepping in to clear the crowd, advising them to practise social distancing.

As Modi put a complete ban on venturing out of the houses and limited only to buy essential items, people have become all panicky and even stepped out to buy and hoard medicines, food, etc.

What happened next is that police stepped in to clear the crowd near medical shops and even told them to maintain distance from each other. But the crowd however do not seem to understand the idea of social distancing.

Amid all the panic and chaos after the enforcement of nationwide lockdown, it seems police have taken upon themselves to clear the crowd. You'd wonder how are they doing it? Well, police are all set to clear the crowd as they are all prepared with lathis which indicates that if one steps out of the house, you are likely to get beaten up by the cops.

IPS Officer Pankaj Nain from Haryana Cadre took to Twitter to post a video of sterlised lathis with a caption "full tayari". However, this did not go well for him as he received flak on his post in the comment section following which he deleted the tweet.