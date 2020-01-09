IPS officer Aslam Khan asks if 'cancer can cure cow urine', Twitterati ask IPS to take action

On Thursday, Delhi-based senior IPS officer Aslam Khan mocked Hinduism and asked if 'cancer can cure cow urine'.
BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Bagga on Wednesday had tweeted ‘Leftist are cancer', while hinting at leftist goons were behind the JNU violence. Later, Aslam Khan quoted it and said whether we can ‘cure’ them with cow urine.
This statement did not go down so well with netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. Even some netizens asked IPS to take action against Aslam Khan.
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as a group of masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.
At least 35 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence in the university. They were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre here and discharged on Monday. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours. The ministry had on Sunday sought an immediate report from the registrar after the violence broke out on the campus and students and teachers were attacked.
