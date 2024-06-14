 'Invited Him To Visit India': PM Modi Shares Update & Pics Of Warm Embrace With Pope Francis On Sidelines Of G7 Summit
PM Modi was seen in a light-hearted exchange with the head of the worldwide Catholic Church. The 87-year-old was taken around in a wheelchair to greet each of the world leaders gathered at the summit venue of Borgo Egnazia in Italy.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 10:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 14) shared picture of his warm embrace shared with Pope Francis on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. The Prime Minister also said that he invited the 87-year-old pope to visit India.

"Met Pope Francis on the sidelines of the @G7 Summit. I admire his commitment to serve people and make our planet better. Also invited him to visit India. @Pontifex."

PM Modi Meets Pope Francis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis met and shared a warm embrace at the Outreach session of the G7 Summit in Apulia, southern Italy.

PM Modi also posted about his speech at the G7 Outreach Session. "Spoke at the G7 Outreach Session on AI and Energy, Africa and Mediterranean. Highlighted a wide range of subjects, notably, the wide scale usage of technology for human progress. The rise of technology in various aspects of human life has also reaffirmed the importance of cyber security. Spoke about how India is leveraging AI for its development journey. It is important that AI remain transparent, secure, accessible and responsible," posted PM Modi.

Anil Joseph Thomas Couto, the Archbishop of Delhi, and General Secretary of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI), on Friday appreciated and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Pope Francis at the G7 Summit's Outreach Session in Borgo Egnazia, Italy.

