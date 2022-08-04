Invest Rajasthan meet in October likely to attract Rs 10-trn investment

Photo: Twitter Image

The Rajasthan Congress will hold its first investment summit, 'Invest Rajasthan 2022' on October 7-8 this year. The government is hoping to attract investment proposals of over Rs 10 trillion at the summit. The motto of the summit is 'Committed and Delivered'.

Speaking about the summit, Minister of Industries Shakuntala Rawat said, "The Invest Rajasthan Summit will be held in Jaipur and will host approx. 3,000 delegates from various industries/sectors to have deliberations on varied sectors during conclaves/ sessions on Start-up, Agri and Agri Processing, Future Ready Sectors, Tourism, MSME. The summit will commemorate the fructification of investment proposals received in Rajasthan."

Meanwhile, investment proposals from Reliance, Renew Power Solar Module Manufacturing, Renew Power Green Hydrogen, Lenskart Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Okaya EV Pvt Ltd., Saint Gobain Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Adani Group, Asahi Glass, RSWM Limited, Sudiva Spinners, Borosil Limited, Wipro Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd. E-Pack Durable Pvt. Ltd., Anand Shree Trust, Sahasra Semi-Conductor Pvt Ltd have been provided clearance ahead of the summit, state government officials informed.

Notably, the Rajasthan government is also holding roadshows and investor connect programmes across India and abroad to attract investors and sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs).

Out of the 4192 MoUs/LoIs signed, 39 per cent have been implemented or are in the advanced stage of setting up their ventures in Rajasthan. The state government aims to have most of the MoUs/LoIs on the ground before the start of the summit.

Veenu Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan, said, "For the MoUs and LoIs signed, the government is putting in a lot of effort to provide clearances and permissions so that it can be started timely."