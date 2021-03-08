International Women's Day: Women should get right to equality in families as well, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: On occasion the International Women’s day, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addressed a state level women's conference in Raipur on Monday and said, that women have been given the right to equality in the Constitution, and now is the high time to give equal rights to women in the family as well, so that they may take decisions on their own.

The state government is continuously working towards the education, health and self-reliance of women, the CM said.

When an educated man benefits himself, but when a woman is educated, it benefits the whole family. Entire family gets educated and the society moves ahead and progresses, the CM mentioned in his speech, an official communique said .

In addition, the state government has made provision of free education for girls and boys up to 12th standard.

The government has started 52 English medium schools in the name of Swami Atmanand, and made budgetary provisions for the 119 English medium schools in the financial year 2021-22, the communique added.