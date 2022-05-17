International Museum Day 2022: Know interesting facts and activities to perform on this unique day

ICOM organises International Museum Day, to represent a unique moment for the international museum community once in a year.

The objective of International Museum Day (IMD) is to create awareness about the fact that, “Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples.”

On International Museum Day 2022, which will take place on May 18th, we want to explore the potential of museums to bring about positive change in their communities through three lenses:

Museums usually play a huge role for local communities and also among the tourists to understand the city from different perspectives, researchers utilize this opportunity to know the city or country from different angles.

Some of the Museums are innovative which presents new technologies and development. Digital innovation makes museums more accessible and engaging, helping audiences understand complex and nuanced concepts.

It also has a power of community building as it educates students. It has collections and programmes which give truth to the society about history and helps to build civil society.

Usually on this day various online events and offline activities for both adults and childrens are arranged through the whole week of International Museum Day 2022.

The International Council of Museums celebrates the day globally with coordination of all the Museums which are its members. The theme of 2022 is ‘The Power of Museums’. More than 37,000 museums across the globe took part in the event in 158 countries and territories.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 07:14 PM IST