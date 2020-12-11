International Mountain Day 2020: Meet the warriors who keep NH 1D open for maximum Days; watch video

Every year on December 11, the International Mountain Day is celebrated. It aims to encourage sustainable development in mountains.

The day was announced by the United Nations General Assembly in 2003.

The day is observed to create awareness about the importance of mountains to life, to highlight the opportunities and constraints in mountain development and to build alliances that will bring positive change to mountain peoples and environments around the world.

From white snowy Himalayas to the sturdy Western Ghats - mountains in India attract thousands of the tourist every year. However, travelling through these roads is a little difficult. Especially the Srinagar Leh National Highway (NH 1D) is infamous for the amount of snowfall it receives every winter.

In Ladakh, Project Vijayak Of Border Roads Organization is mandated to undertake snow clearance of road stretch in Ladakh to open the lines of sustenance for troops and to provide succour to the local people.

Here's how they do it: