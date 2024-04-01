International Fake Degree Racket Busted In Surat, Kingpin Traced To Canada

Mumbai Crime: Cops Bust Fake Job Racket That Cheated Over 100 People To The Tune Of ₹1 Crore | Representative photo

Surat: The Surat police have cracked down on an international racket orchestrated by a gang within Surat, with its mastermind operating from Canada. The operation involved fabricating fake marksheets and degrees from universities in Gujarat and Maharashtra, selling them for hefty sums of up to Rs 1.20 lakh each. Dhuvin Kothia, Vishal Tejani, and Sanjay Gelani—all hailing from Varachha area-- have been arrested thus far, with approximately 60 forged degree certificates seized from their possession.

The Utran police, after apprehending Kothia, Tejani, and Gelani, initiated an investigation which uncovered the extent of the forgery. It has been revealed that around 60 students unwittingly obtained fake degrees and certificates, subsequently using them to secure work visas in Canada and the United Kingdom. According to police sources, the accused charged international job seekers between Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh for the forged documents. Furthermore, students seeking forged marksheets from the Gujarat and Maharashtra boards of class 12 were charged Rs 80,000 each. In total, the gang has raked in a staggering Rs. 75 lakh from these illicit activities.

During the investigation, the Utran police discovered counterfeit marksheets from prominent institutions such as the Gujarat Board, Maharashtra Board, MS University, Saurashtra University, Kutch University, Amravati University, and Purvanchal University. These fake documents were meticulously crafted to resemble authentic mark sheets issued by the respective universities and boards. However, upon verification with the universities and boards, discrepancies emerged, confirming the documents as counterfeit.

Agents and middlemen identified

The investigation has also led to the identification of two more agents involved in the fake degree and marksheets scam, both hailing from Surat. Upon learning of the police's pursuit, the agents fled their residence in the Mota Varachha area. Efforts are underway to apprehend them, as their capture could potentially unravel further details of this nationwide racket. The apprehension of Kothia, Tejani, and Gelani marks a significant breakthrough in dismantling this fraudulent operation. However, the involvement of individuals residing abroad, notably the kingpin in Canada, highlights the transnational nature of the racket and the challenges law enforcement faces in combating such crimes.

The ramifications of this racket extend beyond monetary losses, as unsuspecting students and job seekers find themselves embroiled in legal complications due to the use of forged documents. It is imperative for authorities to not only prosecute the perpetrators but also to provide support and guidance to the victims ensnared by this deceitful scheme.