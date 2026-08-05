International Clouded Leopard Day 2026: India Unveils Conservation Action Plan To Protect Elusive Wild Cat

India has launched a dedicated conservation action plan to protect clouded leopards across priority landscapes in Northeast India | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, August 5, 2026: India has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the clouded leopard, one of Asia’s most elusive wild cats, with a dedicated conservation action plan aimed at securing its habitats and strengthening conservation efforts across Northeast India.

Announced on the occasion of International Clouded Leopard Day, the Clouded Leopard Conservation Action Plan (CAP) lays down a comprehensive framework for habitat protection, restoration of forest connectivity, scientific monitoring and greater participation of local communities in conservation efforts.

On International #CloudedLeopardDay, India reaffirms its commitment to conserving the elusive Clouded Leopard through a dedicated action plan focused on habitat protection, scientific monitoring and community participation across Northeast India.@moefcc @tapasjournalist… pic.twitter.com/E7Qnorhnrw — DD News (@DDNewslive) August 4, 2026

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said the plan focuses on habitat protection, scientific monitoring, landscape connectivity and community participation.

Priority Landscapes Identified

A key part of the action plan is the identification of 14 priority conservation landscapes across Northeast India. The plan also calls for landscape-scale habitat restoration and conservation of corridors to improve connectivity between forest habitats.

The focus on connectivity is particularly significant because protecting a species cannot be viewed separately from protecting the landscapes it depends on. By combining habitat conservation with scientific monitoring, the plan takes a broader approach rather than focusing on the wild cat alone.

Community Participation Emphasised

The CAP provides for standardised scientific monitoring while promoting community-based conservation and support for sustainable livelihoods. This places local communities within the conservation framework instead of treating wildlife protection purely as a habitat management exercise.

Such participation could prove important to the plan’s long-term effectiveness. Conservation measures are likely to have greater staying power when communities living in and around important landscapes are part of the effort.

Climate Resilience Integrated

The action plan also integrates climate resilience and adaptive management into conservation planning. The approach is aimed at strengthening the long-term resilience of clouded leopard habitats and landscapes.

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Taken together, the measures give India a structured conservation framework covering habitats, forest corridors, scientific monitoring, local communities and climate resilience. The challenge will be to translate this comprehensive plan into sustained conservation efforts across the 14 priority landscapes.

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