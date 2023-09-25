Internal Rift In INDIA? SP To Contest Assembly Polls In Rajasthan, MP & Chhattisgarh; Reluctant To Give Much To Congress In UP

Congress asking for more seats in UP | File pic

Lucknow: It seems all is not well among the constituents of I.N.D.I.A , the opposition alliance against the Modi Government formed recently.

Samajwadi Party, one of the major alliance partners in UP, has decided to contest assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh.

While it has announced the name of its six candidates for the coming MP assembly polls, the party has asked its local units to gear up for Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan also.

SP Expands Horizons

The Samajwadi Party has said that it has a strong base in the Bundelkhand region of MP and if the congress wants the I.N.D.I.A alliance to fight unitedly against the BJP in the state then it should spare a few seats.

Similarly, the SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has also claimed a few seats in the coming assembly polls in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

According to the leaders of the alliance partners of I.N.D.I.A, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav wants his party to contest maximum seats in the parliament elections of 2024 in UP.

Akhilesh Yadav's Ambitions

To mount pressure to get the maximum number of seats in UP, the SP Chief has said that his party would like to play the role of driver.

"We will not ask for seats in LS polls, instead, spare a few for others," said Akhlesh when asked about the seat sharing formula in UP. He said that being the largest opposition party in UP, Samajwadi will contest a maximum number of seats in the LS polls of 2024.

Congress vs Samajwadi Party

Insiders in SP said that since Congress has been asking for more seats in UP, Akhilesh Yadav decided to claim a few seats in the three states going for assembly polls in the coming months. The Congress party has been stressing the seat sharing in UP on the basis of 2009 LS polls when it had won 21 seats. However, the Samajwadi Party, according to senior leaders, has offered a maximum of 12 to 15 LS seats to Congress on the basis of its vote share in the 2022 assembly polls. SP leaders are of the opinion that Congress does not have enough workers or that the leaders pose a challenge before the BJP on most of the seats.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed state president of UP Congress, Ajay Rai has been saying that his party should be given a considerable number of seats to contest. He said that the mood of the public has changed after the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi and now they are in favor of the Congress.